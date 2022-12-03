Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 290 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Innospec were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 1,269.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 8.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innospec during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

IOSP stock opened at $111.29 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $115.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.63. Innospec’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

