Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,826 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,209 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,826 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 253.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSFS. DA Davidson increased their price target on WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.02. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $56.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.67.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.59 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 10,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $483,769.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,197.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $383,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.