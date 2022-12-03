Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,623 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $7,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.25 and a beta of 0.70. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.