Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,229 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Celsius were worth $7,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.31 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.99 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.30.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total transaction of $1,111,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.