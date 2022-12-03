Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,664 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in DISH Network by 430.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after buying an additional 1,587,558 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,369,000 after buying an additional 1,318,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $8,383,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DISH Network in the 1st quarter worth about $7,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DISH Network to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DISH opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. DISH Network Co. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.81.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

