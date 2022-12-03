Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,601 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,727,000 after acquiring an additional 39,243 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,226 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. StockNews.com raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $92.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.55 and a 1-year high of $98.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

