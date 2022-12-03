Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Steven Madden were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $387,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 55.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $9,244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CL King raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $35.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

