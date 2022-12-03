Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Macerich were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Macerich by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 450.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Macerich

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,343.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,397.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macerich Stock Down 0.3 %

Macerich Increases Dividend

MAC stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Macerich to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading

