Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,385 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FBP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 11.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:FBP opened at $15.03 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First BanCorp. Dividend Announcement

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

