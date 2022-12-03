Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $62.71 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $75.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.62%.

MTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 16,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $978,917.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,102,995.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

