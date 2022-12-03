Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 704,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,220 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after purchasing an additional 882,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 677,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 222,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,342 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $16.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

