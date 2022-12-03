Rhumbline Advisers Buys 15,448 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Exact Sciences stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.37. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.



