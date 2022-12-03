Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,260 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $7,900,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 204.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 11.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 328,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,139,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 380,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter worth $2,736,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LCII shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.55. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $162.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

