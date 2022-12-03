Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,634 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE WWE opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.80. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $81.63.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

