Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,106 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Diodes were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 68,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 49.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Price Performance

DIOD stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.42.

Insider Activity

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $295,014.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

