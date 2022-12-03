Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Belden were worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 483.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 2,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDC opened at $80.66 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

