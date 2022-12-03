Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Globant were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $3,737,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Globant by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 239,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 18,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLOB opened at $190.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.48. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $155.01 and a 52-week high of $324.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Globant from $291.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

