Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.76 Million Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NovoCure were worth $6,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NovoCure by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NovoCure by 175.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in NovoCure by 77.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NovoCure by 7.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NovoCure by 14.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,533,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -103.95 and a beta of 0.77. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.39 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.62.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 12,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $1,086,228.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,150 shares of company stock worth $3,375,859 in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NovoCure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

