Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.85 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,055 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 856.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 258.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 68.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 53.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 2.62%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Further Reading

