Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nordstrom were worth $6,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.14. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.09% and a net margin of 2.08%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

