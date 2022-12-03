Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.88 Million Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $6,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1,564.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,395,000 after buying an additional 91,417 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 21,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RHP. Truist Financial upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.46 and a 1 year high of $101.19.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

