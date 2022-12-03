Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.99 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aramark were worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,137,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after buying an additional 383,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Aramark Stock Up 0.5 %

ARMK opened at $42.12 on Friday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $28.74 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 57.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.