Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,927 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,774 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 37.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 164.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 130,516 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at about $321,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Foot Locker to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Foot Locker news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $77,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,966.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $42,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,468,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,223,643.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,380 shares of company stock valued at $18,395,121 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

