Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.19 Million Stock Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $7,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4,358.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,514 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9,170.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,224,000 after purchasing an additional 533,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE AJRD opened at $54.57 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

