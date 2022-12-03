Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.41 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,382 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,833 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 413.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 8.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 17.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in First Hawaiian by 18.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 88,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.15.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $208.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

Several research firms have commented on FHB. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Compass Point dropped their target price on First Hawaiian to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

