Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $7,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 58.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 41.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day moving average of $95.67. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on RL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ralph Lauren from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.92.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

