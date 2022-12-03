Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.54 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Badger Meter were worth $7,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 297.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.88. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $117.97.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.82%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

