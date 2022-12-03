Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in U. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Unity Software from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of U stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $157.48. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. The business had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $121,665.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,149. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,434,524 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

