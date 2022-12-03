Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.60 Million Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 908,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,454 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 7,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $16.39. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Cowen reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Melius started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

