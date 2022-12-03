Rhumbline Advisers Has $7.84 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Morningstar were worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1,109.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,676,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,285,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,561,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,676,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,285,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,561,320.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,747 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,248.99. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,268,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,242,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,921 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,059. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN opened at $249.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $228.62 and a 200-day moving average of $236.22. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MORN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

