Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 433,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 295,300.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.5 %

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.15.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

