Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 241,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $37.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also

