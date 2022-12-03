Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in International Bancshares were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1,637.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 557,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 525,379 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 261,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 82.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 31.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,665,000 after buying an additional 54,576 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

IBOC stock opened at $52.51 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,600,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 717,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,314,002.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

