Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,547 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 27.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 142.8% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 95,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 56,198 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

PSTG opened at $29.61 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 740.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.28.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

