Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $2,154,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 374,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.49%.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO William George III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.37, for a total value of $940,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,319,574.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $3,070,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,150 shares of company stock worth $5,995,588. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

