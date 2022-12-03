Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,662,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE MTH opened at $86.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

