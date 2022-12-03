Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $508.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $656.11. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $459.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

