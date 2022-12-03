Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Itron were worth $6,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Itron by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITRI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Itron to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens downgraded Itron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.34. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average of $49.36.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

