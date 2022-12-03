Rhumbline Advisers Makes New $7.38 Million Investment in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 214,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AppLovin by 499.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,208,000. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth about $50,699,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after buying an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,236,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,149,000 after buying an additional 736,174 shares during the period. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 379,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $5,174,551.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,129,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,071,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,434 shares of company stock worth $18,195,701 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:APP opened at $14.28 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $99.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.08 and a beta of 1.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APP shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on AppLovin from $53.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

