Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 14,087 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,087 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 31.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,744,000 after purchasing an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.9% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 133.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,646,000 after acquiring an additional 36,884 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $36,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,641.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,602 shares of company stock worth $1,134,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $41.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.11%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

