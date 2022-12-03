Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,006 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Integer were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 39.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 23.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Integer by 20.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 231,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Integer by 10.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Integer by 74.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Integer to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.79.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

