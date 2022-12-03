Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 40,658 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 527,879 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,658 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 56.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 150.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,495,000 after purchasing an additional 692,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 503,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $4,239,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FULT stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Fulton Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FULT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

See Also

