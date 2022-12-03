Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 47,708 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,708 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $7,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $3,705,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $24.43 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,153 shares of company stock worth $112,880 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

