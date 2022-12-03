Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,268 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in AAON were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in AAON by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AAON by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,445.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,445.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

AAON opened at $80.44 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. AAON’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

