Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 7,072 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arcosa were worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 492.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Stephens downgraded Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Arcosa to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of Arcosa stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.50. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,129.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Featured Stories

