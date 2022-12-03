Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 99,092 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,092 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Uniti Group were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uniti Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNIT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Uniti Group Stock Performance

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Shares of UNIT opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -82.88, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently -666.59%.

Uniti Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.