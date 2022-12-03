Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hub Group were worth $7,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HUBG opened at $82.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.