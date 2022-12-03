Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Graham were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham by 132.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Graham by 246.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Graham by 7.5% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Graham during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $607.70 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $605.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a $1.58 dividend. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $556.15 per share, with a total value of $55,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

