Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FOX were worth $7,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 150.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 2,071.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 49.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX Trading Up 1.1 %

FOX Profile

FOX stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

