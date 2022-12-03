Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dynatrace were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dynatrace by 11,289.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at $85,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DT opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.21. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.